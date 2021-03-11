Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Sausage and Red Beans and Rice

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a little simple way to get a little Cajun in your weeknight dinner schedule. This recipe isn’t as complicated as some traditional red beans and rice recipes can be, but it sure is mighty pleasin’!

First, brown a pound of ground sausage in a pot or large skillet with 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes until sausage is no longer pink. Drain excess fat. Add 1 small finely chopped onion and cook until onion is softened.

Add a can of red kidney beans, drained and a can of pinto beans, drained. Also add a can of pork and beans. Add rice.

Stir and heat on low until ready to serve.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker dead after being thrown from motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to...
Camp Mni Luzahan looks for additional support from Rapid City resources
A civilian contractor uses a concrete saw to start the construction of a B-21 Raider...
Temporary B-21 hangar tests underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Sweet and Spicy Crockpot Meatballs
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sweet and Spicy Crockpot Meatballs
Cooking with Eric - Corned Beef and Hash Casserole
Cooking with Eric - Corned Beef and Hash Casserole
Cooking Beef with Eric - Corned Beef Hash and Eggs in the Microwave
Cooking Beef with Eric - Corned Beef Hash and Eggs in the Microwave
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Thighs with Shallots and Spinach
Cooking with Eric - Chicken Thighs with Shallots and Spinach