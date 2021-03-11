Cooking with Eric - Sausage and Red Beans and Rice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a little simple way to get a little Cajun in your weeknight dinner schedule. This recipe isn’t as complicated as some traditional red beans and rice recipes can be, but it sure is mighty pleasin’!

First, brown a pound of ground sausage in a pot or large skillet with 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes until sausage is no longer pink. Drain excess fat. Add 1 small finely chopped onion and cook until onion is softened.

Add a can of red kidney beans, drained and a can of pinto beans, drained. Also add a can of pork and beans. Add rice.

Stir and heat on low until ready to serve.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.