Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biker dead after being thrown from motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to...
Camp Mni Luzahan looks for additional support from Rapid City resources
A civilian contractor uses a concrete saw to start the construction of a B-21 Raider...
Temporary B-21 hangar tests underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
Concerns are being raised by businesses in the state that signing H.B. 1217 could have harmful...
Transgender sports bill could be harmful to South Dakota economy
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, provides...
This time, the stimulus package helps more college students
Immediate needs come first, then savings. Consider gifts to those in need and teaching your...
Why you might treat your 3rd stimulus check differently