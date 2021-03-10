Snow showers expected through the day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dry air has been holding the snow off in Rapid City this morning, but we will have snow falling through the day, just less accumulations than originally expected. 1″-3″ will be likely in Rapid City with higher amounts for those in the Winter Storm Warnings. Roads will be slippery for many along and south of I-90.

Snow showers end this evening and skies clear up a bit overnight. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Thursday with temperatures reaching the 40s, melting the snow from today. Highs will stay in the 40s on Friday and into the weekend. Plenty of clouds are expected in the forecast after Thursday.

Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible in the hills and northeast Wyoming on Friday, but the chances are low. Another chance for rain and snow showers looks possible on Sunday, too. A storm looks to impact the central plains this weekend and into early next week. Lots of snowfall maps are being thrown around that are eye-popping, but take them with a grain of salt for now. The storm is currently over the Pacific Ocean and has not been sampled properly for models to understand the fine details needed. We will keep you updated if anything looks to impact here.

