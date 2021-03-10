One year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases, death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One year ago on Wednesday, South Dakota saw the first four cases and first death of COVID-19.

A year later, we are in the midst of the vaccination effort with all of Group 1D now eligible for their shots.

So far, 173,596 South Dakotans and counting have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The state of South Dakota still ranks very high among the states in the country in the percentage of people that have been vaccinated,” said Scott Peterson, Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations at Monument Health.

The state is currently in phase 1D of the vaccination effort, which now includes everyone age 65 or older, anyone with underlying conditions, teachers, including college professors, college students living in on-campus dorms, and funeral service workers.

After phase 1D, the states move into 1E, which includes the fire service and employees deemed “essential” by the State Department of Health.

Peterson said while the 1E rollout is scheduled for April, it could come sooner. In the mean time, he encourages everyone to register for the vaccine.

“It’s extremely important for people to get vaccinated because it offers a near 100% protection against experiencing severe COVID and hospitalization,” said Peterson. “We can eliminate that likelihood of that severe reaction top having COVID disease.”

Peterson says the process is well-organized, with people getting in and out of their scheduled appointments in about 20 minutes.

“The vaccine process is going well,” said Peterson. “We has 12-15 areas in Western South Dakota where we’re able to give vaccines. It’s fairly close to where everyone lives. We have these lists that we manage so that people can get vaccinated within a short amount of time, and so, our areas are very organized.”

The bulk of the vaccines in Pennington County have been Pfizer, while the Moderna version is going to other areas because it is easier to store. Peterson said Western South Dakota received some from Johnson & Johnson, but he doesn’t expect to receive any more until March 22.

Peterson said people are considered protected 14 days after their last shot, and the CDC says the herd immunity benchmark is roughly 80% of the population vaccinated.

“I’ve seen some people in the last week that haven’t really been out that much, and they have received vaccines in the last month, so now they feel that freedom to be out and about,” said Peterson. “It’s great to be a part of that solution.”

In a release on Wednesday, the State Department of Health announced South Dakota has passed the 1 million mark for COVID-19 tests administered, with about 48.5% of the state’s population being tested.

