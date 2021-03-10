Advertisement

Main Street Square ice rink closes up for the season

Crews are working on the ice rink.
Crews are working on the ice rink.(KOTA)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ice rink at Main Street Square is being taken down and replaced with the summer-time fountains.

Domico Rodriguez from Main Street Square said they had an amazing year even though they had to open a week late due to weather and after Rapid City faced subzero temperatures earlier in the season.

Rodriguez is still punching the numbers but says more than sixteen thousand people came to enjoy the winter pastime, which is a record for the rink.

”All and all it was a fantastic year. Again I think we’re just looking for something to do outside and fortunately we are the option downtown so it worked in our favor this year.”

The fountains at Main Street Square are slated to be open by memorial day weekend.

