Liz Cheney calls $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill ‘a real tragedy’

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the...
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. House Republicans facing electoral uncertainty in November turned on one another in a private meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as a small group of conservative lawmakers confronted House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney over what they said was disloyalty to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP Images)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney has taken issue with the price tag of the House’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Cheney called the bill “a real tragedy” on Tuesday during a GOP press conference, saying the result of the bill will be “middle-class tax increases.”

“We could have had a bill that was a fraction of the cost of this one that could have gotten bipartisan approval and support, but the speaker decided to go in another direction. We are going to be saddled with a burden, a spending burden, and a tax burden that is really indefensible from the perspective of what it actually accomplishes,” Cheney said.

The House is set to have a final vote on the legislation Wednesday and is expected to pass the house and go to the White House.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he will sign the relief package as soon as it lands on his desk.

