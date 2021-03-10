Advertisement

Gas prices quickly pump up 40 cents

Gas prices continue to rise at more than 75% since January.
Gas prices continue to rise at more than 75% since January.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gas prices have been on the increase since they bottomed out in April of 2020 at $1.74 per gallon. Since then, the price has surged more than $1.00.

That means, if a car gets 20 miles to the gallon, a 768 mile round trip to Denver from Rapid city would have costed $66.00 a year ago. Instead, today, that same trip would cost $108.00.

Rhonda Keller, the District manager of AAA, says these increases have everything to do with supply and demand.

“We had zero demand last year. We were just starting the pandemic. People were going to work from home. So, there was no demand,” says Keller. “The gas head was stock piling in the refineries with no demand. So, that’s the reason we had it last year. We’re about 40-cents more than we were last year at this time.”

In the last month, Rapid City has seen a quick 37-cent increase in gasoline prices, and people like Laurie Schlecht, a local ride share driver, are noticing.

“You know, you’re always going passed one gas station after another as we’re driving around picking up passengers. You know, it kind of of hurts seeing those gas prices go up, and also knowing that this might not be the highest that we see it this year either,” says Schlecht. “You know, it definitely hurts.”

Other local business owners like Julie Farrell, with Thomas and Sons Moving Company, have been experiencing the same increase. Farrell is afraid they’ll have to raise their rates due to the gasoline prices and make the moving service less affordable.

The sudden increase in prices is what’s shocking Rapid City.

“Right now, I think what people are more panicked about is that we’ve seen a 30 cent increase in a month. So, that’s why people are panicking. But, the reason is, really, cost and demand,” says Keller.

With tourism season on the horizon, rates are expected to go up before they plateau.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
South Dakota senate passes transgender athlete bill Monday
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project
Motorists must move slower as crews blast rock along Sheridan Lake Road in March
Woman dead after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa

Latest News

Crews are working on the ice rink.
Main Street Square ice rink closes up for the season
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Housing market strained in Rapid City as it continues to grow
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow
The South Dakota Department of Tourism and SDSU Extension created AgritourismSD, a program to...
Agritourism, a hybrid industry expands in South Dakota through new program