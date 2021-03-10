Advertisement

Exterior of Civic Center nearly complete

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a prize package of event tickets.(Monument Health /Rushmore Plaza Civic Center)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is well underway and expected to be complete in the fall of this year.

Craig Baltzer, the Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said the project is on time and on budget.

Mortenson Construction, out of Minneapolis, is the contractors on the project.

Baltzer said they have managed the project well, with minimal delays due to COVID-19, and smart planning to keep the workers safe.

The final pieces of the roof will be placed soon and Baltzer said the construction will turn inward, to the numerous internal systems required in a large arena.

“All the work now is focusing more on the inside,” said Baltzer. “You’ve got all the electrical going in, all the HVAC, all the plumbing, all those things, and there’s so many systems in a building like this. Security systems, to WIFI. All that kind of stuff, sound systems.”

This Saturday, the final steel beam will be placed and there will be a small ceremony.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Senior Project Manager Dave Richardson, and Baltzer are expected to speak, and Baltzer invites the public to join.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Housing market strained in Rapid City as it continues to grow
A civilian contractor uses a concrete saw to start the construction of a B-21 Raider...
Temporary B-21 hangar tests underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Gas prices continue to rise at more than 75% since January.
Gas prices quickly pump up 40 cents

Latest News

The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit...
Rep. Johnson hoped for “more modest” stimulus package
The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.
Springtime snow seen in Black Hills
South Dakota School of Mines hosts high school League of Legends tournament.
Esports are a gig deal at School of Mines
Despite the pandemic, the Rapid City Public Library didn’t have to put a bookmark in their...
2020 library report shows pandemic had positive impact on Rapid City Public Library
Northern Light Health had a record day with regard to number of vaccinations administered on...
One year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases, death