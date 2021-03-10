Advertisement

City prepares for incoming snow

The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South Dakota Spring fashion, a snowstorm is on its way.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South Dakota Spring fashion, a snowstorm is on its way.

The city of Rapid City has been planning for the upcoming snowstorm for the last few days, prepping equipment and working with the national weather service to be up to date on the weather.

Typically, the city uses a saltwater brine to help keep the roadways clear, “Basically, we have a brine solution that we can sometimes put down with our weather events,” said Darrell Shoemaker with the city of Rapid City. “We may not be able to utilize that in the early stages this time around simply because if it starts off as rain if we put that material down, it’ll simply wash off.”

The city’s priorities, once the storm hits, are bridge decks, hills, main/emergency routes, and school routes.

With the unpredictable weather during a South Dakota spring Shoemaker said to also avoid shoveling snow from your doorway to the sidewalk.

”With these heavy wet snows, it’s going to melt, freeze up, melt again,” said Shoemaker. “And what can happen there is that it will melt over the driveway, will ice up, and can cause some potential safety issues.”

Instead, Shoemaker said to shovel from the sidewalk up to the doorway.

