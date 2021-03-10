Advertisement

Biker dead after being thrown from motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 29-year-old man died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety said that the man was headed south on a 2001 Harley-Davison FLSTF Fat Boy motorcycle on North Deadwood Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He went off the road, went into the ditch and was thrown off his bike around 2:30 p.m. on March 9.

The man was transported to a Rapid City hospital and was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. Authorities said the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The name of the one person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Housing market strained in Rapid City as it continues to grow
A civilian contractor uses a concrete saw to start the construction of a B-21 Raider...
Temporary B-21 hangar tests underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Gas prices continue to rise at more than 75% since January.
Gas prices quickly pump up 40 cents

Latest News

Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends 1 to hospital Wednesday
Public recreation center planned near Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Ellsworth AFB fitness center gets $3.2 M from South Dakota legislators
3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
All of Group 1D eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota