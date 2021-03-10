2020 library report shows pandemic had positive impact on Rapid City Public Library

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many businesses might say 2020 was a rough year. But for the Rapid City Public Library, the pandemic gave them a chance to expand some resources and reach the community in new ways, giving the library a pretty good year.

Despite the pandemic, the Rapid City Public Library didn’t have to put a bookmark in their services, instead, they found new ways to connect with the community. And those ways saw library engagement increase in 2020.

“The pandemic has really shown the community that they don’t necessarily have to go inside the library to use it,” said Laurinda Tapper, the library’s public relations coordinator. “For example, our drive-through statistics. We served over 22,000 people through the drive-through alone and that just blew all of our other years out of the water.”

The library’s drive-through has been open for a number of years but the pandemic meant more customers used it and for more than just picking up books.

“The library was able to serve the community using the drive-through,” said Tapper. “And we were able to expand our services and allow people to be able to sign up for library cards through the drive-through, pick up materials, and we even had them print things from home or their phones and could pick up prints through the drive-through.”

Tapper said the increase in library engagement during the pandemic taught them a thing or two.

“We learned that not everybody wants to necessarily come into the building to access the services and so we’ll continue to offer the virtual services, whether it’s live chat or text, email, phone interactions,” said Tapper. “The virtual events have been a huge hit that people really like to do the events from their home at their convenience.”

Some of the most popular virtual events? Those geared toward kids.

“We offered the take and makes, for children, targeting preschool kids, where they could learn a STEM concept, whether it’s about biology or physics,” said Tapper. “And another popular offering are our Friday Science Shorts, where we’re teaching a simple concept in an engaging, fun activity that they can follow along with at home.”

