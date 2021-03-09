Snow by the End of the Day on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter Storm Watch in effect until Wednesday 7:00pm Wednesday. Those in the watch box (which could change, so make sure to monitor your NOAA weather radio, and stay up-to-date on KOTA Territory News or KEVN Black Hill Fox and the mobile app) this means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are coming up.

There is also the potential for downsloping winds to develop with this system, especially in the northern Black Hills. Be on the look out for very brisk winds in the overnight hours as well right before and shortly after sunrise on Tuesday.

The cold front moves in early in the day, with some gusty behind the front. Those NW winds could top 30 to 35mph.

Then the colder air continues Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Models are in good agreement saying that the heavier snow will set up south of I-90 for the most part. It will start off as rain and then change over to snow Tuesday evening in to Tuesday night. That will become mostly snow on Wednesday. This will be a wet snow, with some melting possible because the temperatures will be in the mid-30s most of the day.

Expect about 1-3″ in Rapid City and about 6″ in the WY and SD Black Hills.

Overnight lows in the mid-40s and temperatures in the 60′s Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

