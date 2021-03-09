RCAS board hears from students and parents who hope for an April prom date

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a plan by the Rapid City Area district to hold a replacement prom on June 5th, a group of students and parents spoke to the board about the conflicts that a later, post-graduation date could cause.

Those parents did a survey and of those who responded 47% said the June date would cause a conflict with other events during the summer.

The group asked the board to hold a prom on April 17th for those who couldn’t attend the June date, and would still encourage the summer prom to be held to allow everyone a chance to make prom memories.

The group also spoke of the low COVID numbers not only in Pennington County but the district as a whole, along with one student who is hopeful for a senior year prom in April and can’t attend the June event due to being involved with rodeo.

”Pictures are the best part of prom. You and all your buddies are dressed up and looking good, and all the girls are dressed up and looking even better. It is all you and your friends being together and having fun,” TJ Morrison, Senior Rapid City Central, says

Morrison continued saying he and his classmates would wear masks to the April prom if requested by the district. The parents and board will have a meeting next Tuesday, March 16th to further discuss prom.

