Ravnsborg Impeachment Resolution

A new bill passed that could allow the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota House passes a bill... that could allow lawmakers to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after his charges following a fatal accident are resolved ... but it’s not guaranteed.

The heavily amended resolution passed overwhelmingly today... it will let lawmakers determine if the impeachment of Ravnsborg is necessary... following the legal case against him.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after authorities say he struck and killed Joseph Boever with his vehicle last year.

House Bill 7001... says after a conviction or plea of guilt.... or acquittal... lawmakers may evaluate whether impeachment is necessary.

Ravnsborg was happy with the move and says quote... “The House’s action today will allow the legal system to proceed without further interference and with due process. I have cooperated fully with investigators and law enforcement in this matter and look forward to its resolution. I will continue to work every day for the people of South Dakota.”

