Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Meade County couple is facing weapon charges after engaging in a three-hour standoff with federal agents.

Michael Blood and Carmen Mann agreed to surrender after holding law enforcement at bay for three hours at Blood’s home a few miles west of Ellsworth Air Force Base on Elk Vale Road. Federal agents found firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana in the home.

Blood, 57, is charged with three counts, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having guns while being a drug user, according to the federal complaint. Mann is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having a revolver after being convicted of a felony.

Both of them have pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Riley Cook testified at a detention hearing for Mann Monday that the couple agreed to give up after speaking with ATF crisis negotiators. He said they have a history of criminal convictions and fleeing from police.

Mann’s attorney, Connor Duffy, said during the hearing that his client was never seen holding a gun. Mann said she was scared for her life and for her husband.

Both Blood and Mann are being held in Pennington County Jail without bond and are requesting a preliminary hearing.

