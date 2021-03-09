Advertisement

Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Meade County couple is facing weapon charges after engaging in a three-hour standoff with federal agents.

Michael Blood and Carmen Mann agreed to surrender after holding law enforcement at bay for three hours at Blood’s home a few miles west of Ellsworth Air Force Base on Elk Vale Road. Federal agents found firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana in the home.

Blood, 57, is charged with three counts, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having guns while being a drug user, according to the federal complaint. Mann is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having a revolver after being convicted of a felony.

Both of them have pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Riley Cook testified at a detention hearing for Mann Monday that the couple agreed to give up after speaking with ATF crisis negotiators. He said they have a history of criminal convictions and fleeing from police.

Mann’s attorney, Connor Duffy, said during the hearing that his client was never seen holding a gun. Mann said she was scared for her life and for her husband.

Both Blood and Mann are being held in Pennington County Jail without bond and are requesting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
South Dakota senate passes transgender athlete bill Monday
Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project
Motorists must move slower as crews blast rock along Sheridan Lake Road in March
Woman dead after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate

Latest News

The Gilt Edge Mine is an abandoned gold mine that is contaminating water with heavy metals and...
South Dakota delegates reintroduce federal bill to clean-up abandoned gold mine
House Bill 7001... says after a conviction or plea of guilt.... or acquittal... lawmakers may...
House bill passes making it possible to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
The South Dakota State Men's basketball team lost to Oral Roberts 90 to 88. In the Women's...
Jackrabbits lose at the buzzer
Ravnsborg Impeachment resolution
Ravnsborg Impeachment Resolution