Downtown lighting project illuminates Rapid City

One of the intersections the lighting project will effect.(Kota/Kevn)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid city is getting a little brighter starting today.

A $3.9 million lighting project will add more than 60 new sustainable lights, while closing off parking a little at a time.

The LED lights will be placed between East and West Boulevards, and Main and Saint Joseph’s Streets. Each section will take a week for installation.

The new system will provide pedestrians with more light, and will be as least disruptive as possible during construction to businesses.

Dan Senftner, the President and CEO of the project, says the project has been in the works for 5 years and that the downtown lights haven’t been updated since 1991.

”It’s been on our list for almost 20 years. So, quite a while. Quite a while. We’re definitely overdo,” says Senftner. “It’s a big improvement. Again, for the pedestrian walking down the street at night. Summer’s coming, so people are going to want to stroll out of their hotels. They’re going to want to move around. Again, make that customer, make that person coming to Rapid City, feel more comfortable doing so and for local people alike.”

The project is set to be finished in the fall.

