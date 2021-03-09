Advertisement

A fire east of Fairburn is still burning as it’s only 75% contained

The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres.
The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBURN, S.D. (KOTA) - Area firefighters had their hands full over the weekend, knocking down the blaze as a fire broke out east of Fairburn on Saturday.

The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres and as of Monday firefighters have it at 75% contained.

Crews are still looking into the cause of the fire, suspecting it was man-made, and they are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Western South Dakota is experiencing a dry spell right now so Jerome Harvey from Pennington County Fire says to make sure all your burn piles are out.

”Again just want to remind everybody it’s just incredibly dry out even though with the upcoming snow,” says Harvey. “If you’ve had any type of burning on your property this past winter please take time to check those piles, check them again, make sure they’re dead out you absolutely need to do that.”

The Forest Service says visitors and rockhounding enthusiasts have been drawn to the area, which they say has been impeding firefighter operations.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Agate Bed Fire burned 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
South Dakota senate passes transgender athlete bill Monday
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County home swarmed by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Sen. Rounds believes COVID relief package disincentivizes returning workforce

Latest News

The Sheriff's Office collected data from across the county
In their 2020 report, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office see’s increase in crimes
One of the intersections the lighting project will effect.
Downtown lighting project illuminates Rapid City
As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease...
CDC releases new recommendations for people fully vaccinated against COVID
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Noem’s proposal to limit conservation officers clears Senate