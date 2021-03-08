Woman dead after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - A car that rear-ended a garbage truck left one dead on a South Dakota highway Thursday afternoon.

A 2009 Peterbilt 320 Garbage Truck was turning right on Daughenbaugh Road when the woman driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 rear-ended the garbage truck, the Highway Patrol said. This happened around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 near Hermosa on Highway 79.

The 56-year-old woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and her seatbelt use is unknown. The 32-year-old man driving the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of the families.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

