Two cars roll on I-90

WASTA, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a car crash on I-90 near Wasta, S.D. around 2 P.M. on Sunday, resulting in four people being taken to the hospital.

In a release from the Department of Public Safety, William Vanourkerk, 86, from Phillip, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90., when he hit a 2015 Ford Edge traveling eastbound. Both cars rolled.

Vanourkerk, he 36-year-old woman driving the Edge, and the Edge’s 15-year-old and 13-year-old female passengers were all taken to the Rapid City hospital by ambulance.

According to the release, the 13-year-old had minor injuries, while the other three reportedly had serious non-life threatening injuries

The Highway Patrol said all four people were wearing seat belts.

I-90 eastbound was closed for an hour and a half until the driving lane was cleared.

According to Highway Patrol, there are charges pending against Vanourkerk, but no charges pending against the other driver.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.