‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill in the legislature that would expand South Dakota’s Stand Your Ground Laws has been passed on the Senate floor Monday.

House Bill 1212 passed by 21-14 vote.

House Bill 1212 enhances your right to self-defense by strengthening and explaining when justifiable force can be used in defense of a person and property, as long as the individual is not engaging in an unlawful activity and is in a place they’re allowed to be.

South Dakota’s self-defense laws currently say there is no duty to retreat. The legislation would also rewrite the laws and delete archaic references to servants and mistresses. And it would expand the definition of a dwelling to cover any portion of a person’s home including an attached garage.

The bill was revived last week.

