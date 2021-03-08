South Dakota COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,900 over weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday as deaths surpass 1,900 over the weekend.

Throughout the pandemic, 113,596 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, of those 109,628 cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Of the new 11 cases reported, one of them was confirmed in Custer County. The others were reported east river.

The state reported 90 recoveries Monday bringing active cases down to 2,067 after they rose for six straight days.

Over the weekend, the state reached 1,900 deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported another death on Monday. Monday’s reported fatality was a man between 70-79.

Current hospitalizations decreased to 67, overall 6,708 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 30% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 92,007 South Dakotans have received both doses needed for maximum immunization.

