Agate Bed Fire burned 2,00 acres, 10% contained

Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBURN, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire agencies responded to multiple fires in the KOTA Territory on Saturday.

In South Dakota, firefighters responded to a fire north of the agate beds in Fairburn.

The official name is the Agate Bed Fire and has burned 2,00 acres so far. The fire is 10% contained and a helicopter was brought in Sunday afternoon to help, since the area has limited access.

Fifty-eight personnel are working on this fire, including Pennington County Fire Service, Custer County, he state of South Dakota, and the US Forest Service.

The cause of the Agate Bed fire is under investigation. But, according to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is from human cause.

In Wyoming, the Crook County Fire Warden provided an update on three fires in that area.

Two were small, but one did take off at Rifle Pit near Sundance. The warden believes 130 acres are burned, but the fire is currently under control and contained.

This fire is believed to have started after the wind picked up sparks from burning slash piles.

One home and garage were lost, but the warden said crews are still working on Sunday to finish up containment, and keep an eye on hot spots.

