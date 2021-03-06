To help out local organizations and the environment, Hippie Haven hosts a book swap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hippie Haven in downtown Rapid City hosted their second book swap Saturday for people to come in and swap books or to just donate them.

For all the books leftover at the end of the day, the children’s books will be donated to Youth & Family Services and Rural America Initiatives. The young adult books will be donated to the Juvenile Services Center and with the rest going to the Crisis Center.

”It makes us happy that the books are going to go to use to someone who needs it and it’s not going to go in the trash and the landfill,” says store manager Chesca Cedillo.

The book swap ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday and you can head to their website here.

