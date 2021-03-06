Hotels in Deadwood see booked out weekends

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood has been hosting events all winter, keeping the town’s economy going.

“If it wasn’t for that we would have slower weekends. I think we’d be like a lot of places in the Southern Hills to be closed down for the wintertime and open in the summer,” says the owner of Cedar Wood Inn Gordon Mack.

Mack says every weekend this winter has been very good for business and he says by this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend his hotel will be fully booked. So you’d have better luck finding a four-leaf clover than getting last-minute lodging.

And he isn’t the only one seeing the impacts for the lucky weekend.

“We are full and I’m taking reservations for the summer and beyond into October. People are booking and wanting to come to Deadwood for a myriad of reasons,” says Deadwood inn keeper Shirlene Joseph.

Joseph says from a year ago today, her inns have quadrupled in reservations and she is excited people are coming out to experience the Black Hills.

“I like to look at it like a meet and greet,” says Joseph. “A lot of people meet each other, they find out new things about people from all over. Deadwood holds those memories that people create when they come to Deadwood, I’ve lived here thirty-plus years and I know that to be true.”

These business owners are optimistic that, as the storm of the pandemic begins to clear, this summer will see a boost in visitors with that rainbow leading to a pot of gold.

