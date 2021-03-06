Advertisement

Hotels in Deadwood see booked out weekends

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood has been hosting events all winter, keeping the town’s economy going.

“If it wasn’t for that we would have slower weekends. I think we’d be like a lot of places in the Southern Hills to be closed down for the wintertime and open in the summer,” says the owner of Cedar Wood Inn Gordon Mack.

Mack says every weekend this winter has been very good for business and he says by this upcoming St. Patrick’s Day weekend his hotel will be fully booked. So you’d have better luck finding a four-leaf clover than getting last-minute lodging.

And he isn’t the only one seeing the impacts for the lucky weekend.

“We are full and I’m taking reservations for the summer and beyond into October. People are booking and wanting to come to Deadwood for a myriad of reasons,” says Deadwood inn keeper Shirlene Joseph.

Joseph says from a year ago today, her inns have quadrupled in reservations and she is excited people are coming out to experience the Black Hills.

“I like to look at it like a meet and greet,” says Joseph. “A lot of people meet each other, they find out new things about people from all over. Deadwood holds those memories that people create when they come to Deadwood, I’ve lived here thirty-plus years and I know that to be true.”

These business owners are optimistic that, as the storm of the pandemic begins to clear, this summer will see a boost in visitors with that rainbow leading to a pot of gold.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Rapid City has a new restaurant joining its ranks.
Food Network star combines local produce with Asian flavor in new restaurant
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County home swarmed by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Catholic Diocese of Rapid City says Johnson & Johnson vaccine creates a ‘moral concern’
arrested handcuff graphic
Rapid City man arrested on multiple sex crime charges
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
Update: Missing child safely located

Latest News

Monster trucks
monster trucks
COVID trials
COVID trials
COVID scams
Covid scams
Deadwood tourism
Deadwood Tourism
Timber Sales
Timber sales