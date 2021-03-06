Department of Transportation promotes safe driving ahead of spring travel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we transition from winter to spring, the constantly changing road conditions can be an issue for highway safety.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding people to be aware of these changing conditions. More people are expected to hit the road as spring arrives, and the DOT says this increase in traffic can cause more accidents.

State Trooper Paige Erickson said that spring is the beginning of motorcycle season, and drivers should be warned that bikes can sometimes be hard to see.

“Make sure you’re checking your blind spots when you’re changing lanes, look twice when you’re going through intersections, make sure if you don’t see one the first time to look again because there might be one coming out of nowhere,” Erickson said. “It’s that time of year, people are getting the itch to get back out on their motorcycle, it’s beautiful out. We want to make sure we’re just watching out for them, putting the phones down and eliminating distractions.”

Erickson says more people on the road is also a reminder to always wear a seat belt.

