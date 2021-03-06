Advertisement

Death toll in bombing in Somalia’s capital rises to 20

A man observes a destroyed building at the scene of a blast at a popular restaurant in the...
A man observes a destroyed building at the scene of a blast at a popular restaurant in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, March 5, 2021. A car packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital on Friday night, and police said at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 wounded.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s government news agency says the death toll has risen to at least 20 after a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in the capital on Friday night, with 30 wounded.

The Somali National News Agency cites the Aamin ambulance service for the death toll.

A police spokesman blames the attack on the local al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings.

The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year.

Some houses near the restaurant collapsed after the dinnertime blast, and police say that caused a number of deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Rapid City has a new restaurant joining its ranks.
Food Network star combines local produce with Asian flavor in new restaurant
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County home swarmed by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Catholic Diocese of Rapid City says Johnson & Johnson vaccine creates a ‘moral concern’
arrested handcuff graphic
Rapid City man arrested on multiple sex crime charges
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
Update: Missing child safely located

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis, right, hugs Emeritus Pope...
Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric hold historic, symbolic meeting
This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual...
Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine
A word of caution, as the warm weather brings about gardening season.
Still too early to plant your flowers
Law enforcement officers stress the importance of safety out on the road.
Department of Transportation promotes safe driving ahead of spring travel