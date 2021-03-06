Advertisement

A Windy and Very Warm Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are parked under a warm sector right now that is going to bring us a nice clear night and an equally clear Saturday. However, there is what we call a “cool front” making its way to the Black Hills.

It is not holding any moisture, but it is going to destabilize the atmosphere just enough to whip up the winds and thus give us the Red Flag Warnings that are in place for most of the day on Saturday.

After that, another system that will have a moister complex, will head our way. That event will dot our weather maps on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We are looking at less wind, but more snow. Expect with this next system to have more of a rain and snow mix that will not lend itself to massive accumulation. At this point, I am calling for about an inch at best and temperatures that will be vastly different than what we have this weekend.

Enjoy Saturday’s 72° and mostly clear skies with overnight lows that stay above freezing at 40°.

