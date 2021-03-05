Advertisement

STM and Belle Fourche girls headed to State Tournament

Cavaliers knock off Miller, Broncs get past Parkston
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament. The top seeded Cavaliers rolled past Miller 61-27 in the SODAK 16 Thursday night. Belle Fourche punched its ticket to state with a 50-46 victory over Parkston. The Class “A” state tournament will be played next week in Watertown.

