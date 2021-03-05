Advertisement

Still too early to plant your flowers

Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City, S.D. preparing for busy spring season.
Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City, S.D. preparing for busy spring season.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming off a few weeks of bone-chilling temperatures, the recent warm weather might inspire some to get out and enjoy the spring-like weather.

However, Tim Sime, the owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City, advises against planting so early.

Sime said we could see temperatures dip again, which would not be good for the plants. But, Sime added now would be a good time to do yard clean up or soil preparations in your garden or flower beds.

“We do need some moisture moving into spring,” said Sime. “We’re getting close, of course us at the greenhouse, we’re working full tilt to prepare for spring, and seeding and growing plants and everything. But, a lot of people are planning gardening and stuff because we see a lot of people purchasing seeds, and getting ready for when the time comes.”

Sime called last spring “crazy busy,” as there was an upswing of interest in gardening at the beginning of the pandemic. He thinks the trend will continue this year.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

