Mead County home swarmed by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives swarmed a Meade County home as apart of an investigation on Thursday morning.

Several law enforcement cars and trucks were in front of the house on Elk Vale Road near 225th Street. The home is just west of Ellsworth Airforce Base.

The mailbox of the home has the word “Blood” on it.

ATF is investigating along with local and state law enforcement partners, according to the spokesperson. Nothing about the investigation can be disclosed because the case is under seal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

We will keep you updated on this story.

