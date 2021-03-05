KOTA Territory News hosts April 2 Rapid City Rush game, get ticket discount

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - KOTA Territory News is hosting the Rapid City Rush’s home game against the Witchita Thunder on April 2.

Using this link, viewers can get discounted tickets through the Civic Center.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m., Friday, April 2, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

GET TICKET DISCOUNT HERE.

