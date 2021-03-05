Advertisement

Catholic Diocese of Rapid City says Johnson & Johnson vaccine creates a ‘moral concern’

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern” over the vaccine because of its use of lab-grown stem cells from the tissue of aborted fetuses.(CNN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Catholic bishops is taking issue with the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern” over the vaccine because of its use of lab-grown stem cells from the tissue of aborted fetuses. The church’s Congregation of the Doctrine of Faith says it is acceptable to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but only if no other vaccine option is available.

Father Leo Hausmann with the Diocese of Rapid City said that they stand by those moral objections.

“It goes against our respect for human life, and so that is the issue for us, and the diocese fully backs what the Congregation of the Doctrine of Faith has said about that.”

While fetal tissue was used in the testing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it’s not used in its production.

