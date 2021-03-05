Another Sunny Day in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A nearly stationary front will move a tad eastward overnight. Thing is, it won’t do much for a change in our very warm forecast. That is why it is called a stationary front or stationary boundary.

The ridge overhead is really making things sunny around here. And the calm to light winds will not do much to move the smoke out of the area. So, if you have sensitive breathing issues like me, you may have to be mindful of the conditions out there.

In our eastern counties, we could see some patchy fog in the overnight hours. Watch out for fire danger over the weekend as the next system (a dry shortwave) pushes itself overhead. Look for a warm next few days and then a chance for light snow by midweek next week.

Tonight lows in the 30s. Mostly Sunny and nice Friday highs in the upper 60s.

