Another mild day to close out the week!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another beautiful and comfortable day in store for Friday! However, the morning hours may be impacted by some haze and the smell of smoke from the prescribed burn off Sheridan Road. Just be aware that is where the smell of smoke is coming from!

Into the afternoon hours, expecting another dry and sunny day with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. A comfortable and warm Saturday is on tap with temperatures near 70 degrees. But, with the mild air, low relative humidities and breezy conditions, there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Saturday afternoon that we will be watching. This may turn into a Red Flag Warning, especially for the southern plains. Sunday will be another comfortable day, so if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you have the green light!

A few areas of patchy fog might develop late tonight, but the next chance to see rain/light snow will be on Wednesday and it won’t be significant!

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

