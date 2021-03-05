Almost one-third of South Dakotans have gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say nearly one-third of all South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, though active cases continued to trickle upward Friday.

The 165 new cases bring the state total to 113,229, of those 109,237 are considered recovered by the state department of health.

Of those new cases, 12 of them were in Pennington County, six in Meade County, four in Fall River County, two in Custer and Dewey counties and one each in Lawrence, Butte, Jackson, Oglala Lakota and Corson counties.

The state reported an increase in active cases by 40. Currently, 2,096 cases are considered currently active.

Current hospitalizations have decreased by 23 from Wednesday to 74. This number had hovered around 100 in the previous week but has dropped in recent days. Overall, 6,681 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The death toll remained at 1,896.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 30% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 20% have received both doses required to maximize immunity. Out of the 158,135 people in the state to receive the vaccine, 73,926 have received at least one dose of the two doses needed for full immunization.

Officials say these statistics include federally administered doses, including vaccines distributed by IHS, the VA, and through the retail pharmacy program. It also only factors in people who are old enough to receive a vaccine.

