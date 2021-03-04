Transgender sports bill recovered with ‘smoke out rule’ in South Dakota Senate
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Senate revived a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports teams that match their gender identity.
Senate Bill 1217 was smoked out by an 18-16 vote in the Senate Thursday. Senator Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) made the motion, which needed a one-third vote. Sutton has argued allowing transgender students to participate could damage sports and invalidate Title IX.
She told senators they need a chance to hear more testimony before sending it to the 41st day.
Wednesday, the bill was effectively killed when it was moved to the 41st Legislative Day by the Senate Affairs Committee.
