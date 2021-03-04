Transgender sports bill recovered with ‘smoke out rule’ in South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Senate revived a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports teams that match their gender identity.

Senate Bill 1217 was smoked out by an 18-16 vote in the Senate Thursday. Senator Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) made the motion, which needed a one-third vote. Sutton has argued allowing transgender students to participate could damage sports and invalidate Title IX.

She told senators they need a chance to hear more testimony before sending it to the 41st day.

Transgender high school athlete bill successfully smoked out in the State Senate. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) March 4, 2021

Wednesday, the bill was effectively killed when it was moved to the 41st Legislative Day by the Senate Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.