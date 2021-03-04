Three Western South Dakota pharmacies can vaccinate for COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More Western South Dakota pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccines, according to South Dakota health officials.

Out of the 56 South Dakota pharmacies that will administer vaccines, three of them are in Western South Dakota as of this week. South Dakota residents can find their closest participating retailer pharmacy by clicking here.

In Rapid City, vaccination sites will be the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on 1304 Mt. Rushmore Rd. and the Walmart Pharmacy at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. In Belle Fourche, people can get vaccinated at Prairie Hills Pharmacy on 319 Summit St.

Walmart began administering COVID-19 vaccines Thursday while the Medicine Shoppe has been at it for two weeks.

The state will also expand who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said starting next week, South Dakotans with just one underlying medical condition can receive a vaccine. Currently, only people with two underlying conditions are eligible.

The state’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will rise slightly to 18,830 next week. However, this number does not include federally distributed vaccines - which include doses administered by the IHS, VA and federal retail pharmacy program.

More information about the state’s vaccine availability is on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

