Three Western South Dakota pharmacies can vaccinate for COVID-19

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More Western South Dakota pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccines, according to South Dakota health officials.

Out of the 56 South Dakota pharmacies that will administer vaccines, three of them are in Western South Dakota as of this week. South Dakota residents can find their closest participating retailer pharmacy by clicking here.

In Rapid City, vaccination sites will be the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on 1304 Mt. Rushmore Rd. and the Walmart Pharmacy at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. In Belle Fourche, people can get vaccinated at Prairie Hills Pharmacy on 319 Summit St.

Walmart began administering COVID-19 vaccines Thursday while the Medicine Shoppe has been at it for two weeks.

The state will also expand who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said starting next week, South Dakotans with just one underlying medical condition can receive a vaccine. Currently, only people with two underlying conditions are eligible.

The state’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will rise slightly to 18,830 next week. However, this number does not include federally distributed vaccines - which include doses administered by the IHS, VA and federal retail pharmacy program.

More information about the state’s vaccine availability is on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

