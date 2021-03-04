Advertisement

Monument Health’s ‘community tapestry’ is almost complete

Monument Health partnered with local artists to create a massive work of art to be displayed in the recent Monument hospital addition.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health partnered with local artists to create a massive work of art to be displayed in the recent Monument hospital addition.

The ‘Community Tapestry’ idea came about to give patients and hospital visitors something comforting and healing to experience when walking through Monument’s doors.

Submissions for the piece closed last fall and more than 100 people submitted ideas. From there, 20 finalists were chosen to work hand in hand with South Dakota Artist Laureate, Dale Lamphere.

”I think it’s a real exciting collection of original artwork from a very diverse group of the community,” said Lamphere. “We have everything from quilting and beadwork to painting, metalwork, tapestry. Just a wide variety of submissions.”

The piece, made up of Lamphere’s metalwork and community art, is almost 30 feet tall and 15 feet wide.

After months of working on the project, Lamphere packed sections of the final piece into a trailer where they will sit as he finishes the mounting at the hospital and begins work on other projects.

Lamphere believes the finished piece will be unveiled sometime in April.

