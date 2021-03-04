Advertisement

Cheyenne police: Full toddler autopsy results not in yet

Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera (right).(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Police investigating the death of a toddler found in a dumpster in Cheyenne backtracked Wednesday from saying an autopsy was inconclusive.

Cheyenne police had not yet received the full autopsy report, police Lt. Rob Dafoe said in a statement a day after a police spokeswoman told KGAB Radio the autopsy failed to determine with certainty what killed 2-year-old Athian Rivera.

“An error was made during a phone interview,” Dafoe said. “We maintain good working relations with our partner agencies and our focus is where it should be, on investigating this case.”

The boy’s body was found a few hours after he was reported missing at an apartment complex Feb. 19. His mother’s boyfriend, Wyatt Lamb, 27, was arrested at home that evening on unrelated warrants.

Police announced Feb. 23 they were recommending murder and aggravated child abuse charges against Lamb. Prosecutors haven’t filed charges in the case.

Lamb’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
South Dakota reports 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday
$4.6M approved to build mental health stabilization center in Rapid City
As the state continues through the transition, Monument Health is reminding people to register...
Monument Health reminds people to register for vaccine as Phase 1D nears end
Man pleas not guilty to two charges in Nov. 2020 shooting death

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota Thursday
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Three Western South Dakota pharmacies can vaccinate for COVID-19
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
3/5 Vote
3/5 Vote