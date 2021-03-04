Advertisement

Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Lacrosse Street Walmart will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday
Healthy compost will always contain herbicides that deteriorate before causing harm, but...
Rapid City Solid Waste finds persistent herbicides in compost

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
With Biden’s backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing
FILE - In this June 14, 2019 file photo Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II, standing, who was...
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes