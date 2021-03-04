Active COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 232 new cases, three new deaths, and an increase in active cases on Thursday.

The new cases bring the state total to 113,065, 109,113 of which are considered recovered by the state department of health.

Of those new cases, 24 of them were in Pennington County, seven in Fall River County, five in Meade County, four in Custer County, three in Haakon and Dewey counties, two in Oglala Lakota County, and one each in Butte and Corson counties.

The state reported an increase in active cases by more than 80. Currently, 2,056 cases are considered currently active.

Current hospitalizations have decreased by 10 from Wednesday to 97. Overall, 6,664 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported three new deaths.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 27% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the 154,334 people in the state to receive the vaccine, 71,298 have received at least one dose of the two doses needed for full immunization.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is “eagerly awaiting” more information about the distribution of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She previously said the state could receive up to 7,000 doses this week once it is approved.

The state’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will rise slightly to 18,830 next week. However, this number does not include federally distributed vaccines - which include doses administered by the IHS, VA, and federal retail pharmacy program.

The state will also expand who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Malsam-Rysdon said starting next week, South Dakotans with just one underlying medical condition can receive a vaccine. Currently, only people with two underlying conditions are eligible.

