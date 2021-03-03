Sunny Midweek in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yes, the sunny weather is great, but we are in need of some rain and I’m not seeing any of that in sight. There is a chance of a rain shower later next week that I am seeing on a model or two, and fingers crossed that we can get some of that into the ground as soon as possible.

High pressure, sinking air and the sunniest of skies are what we have on tap for the next week. The places that still have snow on the ground are the places that will stay a little cooler than the rest of us who have seen the snow melt at a rapid pace over the last 24 hours. It is interesting to look at a satellite picture and see what looks like a mass of clouds not move from the spot at which they are anchored. The infrared satellite that picks up heat readings, is picking up the cold snow still on the ground. I have seen it get smaller over just the last few hours too. This tells me that shortly I will start to see the temperatures warm up where the snow was.

We will stay with the warming trend for the at least the next week before the next system makes its way to the Black Hills area. Overnight in Rapid City and surrounding areas we can expect a low of 30° and a high Wednesday of 60° under mostly clear skies and a light breeze from the south from calm to 5mph.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.