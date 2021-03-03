Advertisement

Still Warm and Still Dry

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The very mild weather pattern will continue to dominate the northern plains through the weekend. High temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal the next several days, but should stay shy of any records. Unfortunately, no precipitation is expected, so the drought will continue to worsen and fire dangers will continue to climb.

We do see a change in the weather next week as a strong trough moves into the Rockies and plains. The track of this system is still up in the air, but cooler, wetter weather appears likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned!!

