State tourism officials have high hopes for award winning featuring South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new, critically acclaimed film features the beauty of Western South Dakota from the Badlands to Reptile Gardens.

Nomadland, released in mid-February, tells the story of a woman in her 60s, who takes a road trip across America, crisscrossing through many states, including South Dakota.

The movie won best drama film at the Golden Globes on Sunday and is expected to be a frontrunner at this years’ Oscars.

South Dakota tourism officials are excited to see the impact this film has on 2021 tourism and beyond.

”To have this amazing film, shot right in our backyard,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota’s secretary of tourism. “Showcasing some of the most beautiful scenery in all of the world in my opinion is worth its weight in gold.”

Nomadland featured some of the best parts of South Dakota, from Custer State Park to Wall Drug to the Badlands and Rapid City’s own Reptile Gardens.

“You can do all the marketing in the world, but if something like that comes across the screen, people are going to say, ‘where was that’ and ‘ooh, do I want to do that’,” said Julie Schmitz Jensen, the president, and CEO of Visit Rapid City. “I mean, when she had that snake wrapped around her neck, it was like, there are people that think that’s pretty darn exciting.”

Movies and TV shows have featured South Dakota in the past and give people a glimpse into what the state has to offer.

“We’ve had movies like Starship Troopers and things like that that have also been shot here that again, like Starship Troopers, in particular, shot almost entirely in the Badlands,” said Hagen “And again, I had friends who saw that film years ago and said ‘where is that? That is absolutely stunning’.”

“I mean you can go back as far as dancing with wolves and how much that brought to our area and so it does matter,” said Schmitz Jensen. “These movies and their sets matter big.”

And Nomadland is expected to have the same effect.

“The more acclaim that this movie gets, the more people are talking about it, the more people will start watching it and the more the Black Hills and Badlands will get recognition because the scenery is so beautiful, and it really fits into what people are looking for right now with wide-open spaces and outdoor recreation,” said Michelle Thomson, president of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association.

Hagen mentioned that travelSouthDakota.com has seen a huge increase in traffic, as more people experience Nomadland and their interest in South Dakota is piqued.

