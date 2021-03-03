South Dakota reports 5 additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as active cases crept upwards.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 1,893. One victim was in their 60s, one in their 70s, and three over the age of 80.

Officials reported 181 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 112,833 total cases since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases, 20 were in Pennington County, four in Meade County, three in Lawrence County and two in Custer County. Butte, Fall River, Haakon, Ziebach, Perkins and Mellette counties all reported one new case each.

Active cases rose by 18 to 1,975. This number has dropped sharply since the state’s peak in November but has risen slightly since the weekend.

The number of people currently hospitalized rose by five to 97.

Health officials say the number of people to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine administered by the state surpassed 150,000 Wednesday. When factoring in federally administered vaccines, a total of 26.5% of eligible South Dakotans (over age 16) have received one dose, while 13.9% have received both doses.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is “eagerly awaiting” more information about the distribution of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She previously said the state could receive up to 7,000 doses this week once it is approved.

The state’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will rise slightly to 18,830 next week. However, this number does not include federally distributed vaccines - which include doses administered by the IHS, VA, and federal retail pharmacy program.

More Western South Dakota pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccines soon, according to Malsam-Rysdon.

Out of the 56 South Dakota pharmacies that will administer vaccines, three of them are in Western South Dakota as of this week. South Dakota residents can find their closest participating retailer pharmacy by clicking here.

In Rapid City, vaccination sites will be the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on 1304 Mt. Rushmore Rd. and the Walmart Pharmacy at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. In Belle Fourche, people can get vaccinated at Prairie Hills Pharmacy on 319 Summit St.

The state will also expand who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Malsam-Rysdon said starting next week, South Dakotans with just one underlying medical condition can receive a vaccine. Currently, only people with two underlying conditions are eligible.

More information about the state’s vaccine availability is on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.