Road construction projects to begin Monday in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin two lane projects in Lawrence and Fall River counties next Monday.

Near Whitewood, the SDDOT said work to remove and replace a guardrail on I-90 and widen the shoulder will resume. This will affect eastbound and westbound lanes at mile markers 23, 25 and 27 starting March 15.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present, the DOT said.

The $1.6-million project will be complete by May. The state contracted Western Construction, of Rapid City for the project. For further information regarding this project, contact Jesse Nelson at 605-390-7978.

Near Oelrichs, the SDDOT will repair the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 18 / U.S. Highway 385. This will be 10 miles of work. The construction begins one-half mile north of Oelrichs and continues toward the Smithwick Road turn-off beginning March 15.

The project will have three total reconstruction areas and includes one box culvert replacement, asphalt surface milling and new asphalt surfacing. The project costs $7.9 million.

Traffic will be reduced to two head-to-head lanes for the 10 miles of construction with two crossovers used to move the traffic. The speed limit in the head-to-head lanes will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present during daylight hours.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 29, 2021. Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota is the primary contractor. For further information regarding this project, contact Matt “Rip” Rippentrop at 605-673-9016.

Complete road construction information can be found at www.sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.