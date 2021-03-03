Advertisement

Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee has sent Senate Bill 187 to the 41st day of the South Dakota legislation, effectively killing the bill to license businesses for the sale, possession and use of marijuana for adult recreational purposes.

SB 187 was written to “establish criteria regarding marijuana” originally. However, it was a “hog house bill,” meaning effectively, it was written early on in the state legislative session and intended to be a way to include whatever marijuana legislation the sponsor wants in it.

Senators weren’t married to the bill’s framework and killed it. The bill would give localities the ability to sell marijuana in grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores.

In the Senate, Sen. Brock Greenfield (R-Clark) and his family own many of those entities. However, when asked if he would benefit personally from this bill, Greenfield said that he still opposes recreational marijuana personally and did not intend to sell it in any of his business.

“Again, we are trying to provide an established structure that can be filled in overtime,” said Greenfield, the bill’s sponsor. “If not, we start from scratch next year, we argue over who can and cannot apply, how they can or can’t do business, and we are at the same point next year during crossover week.”

The future of legalized recreational marijuana very much hangs in the balance of litigation before the South Dakota Supreme Court.

