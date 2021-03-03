Advertisement

Rapid City Library highlights importance of reading on National Read Across America Day

The Rapid City Public Library.
The Rapid City Public Library.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday marks National Read Across America Day, and Events Coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library, Aly Alberts says that one might think that e-books would take away from the popularity of old fashioned hardcovers.

Instead, the trend is going the other way and people are reading print books now more than ever.

Having a day like this, Alberts says it’s great to raise awareness on the importance of reading.

”Reading is hugely important, it develops lifelong skills,” says Alberts. “So when you read to a child you’re developing not only their vocabulary but reading comprehension as well. And then you’re making real-world connections too so a child can read something in a book and develop empathy and compassion for those subjects and take that into the real world as well.”

The library also brought back in-person storytime on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

