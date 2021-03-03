Advertisement

Money, marijuana and more remain before South Dakota legislature in final 10 days

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (South Dakota Broadcasters Association) - Impeachment proceedings sucked the oxygen out of much of the past week, but there’s still a lot to do in the final 10 days of the State Legislature in Pierre.

State appropriators have been busy working on the state budget, South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports. State coffers are full of one-time money, and budget requests reflect the surplus.

But that doesn’t mean appropriators are in a mood to spend.

SB 151, a bill to build out infrastructure supporting Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, was tabled Tuesday. A number of Pennington County Republicans were among those voting to table the bill.

Marijuana in all its forms remains a hot topic. Lawmakers continue to discuss how to best address the ‘will of the people’ in regards to medical and recreational marijuana but are divided on when and how to proceed.

Rural broadband is a major push from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office. Lawmakers generally support the concept but differ on how much to spend.

The main run of the 96th Session of the South Dakota State Legislature is scheduled to wrap up on March 11. Lawmakers will return to Pierre on March 29 for one final day to take up any vetoes sent down from the Governor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 South Dakota Broadcasters Association. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Healthy compost will always contain herbicides that deteriorate before causing harm, but...
Rapid City Solid Waste finds persistent herbicides in compost
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
Lacrosse Street Walmart will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday
Active COVID-19 cases on rise in South Dakota Tuesday

Latest News

The committee on Commerce and Energy in the state Senate passed House Bill 1203 Thursday. This...
Recreational marijuana framework bill killed in committee
$4.6M approved to build mental health stabilization center in Rapid City
The state park is hoping to raise a total of $5,000,000 to build the center, which would...
Committee OKs $500K for Bison Center in Custer
Nick Nemeck, Joe Boever's cousin, testifies at a House State Affairs committee meeting March 3.
Committee advances amendment, halting Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings