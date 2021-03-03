Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Sweet and Spicy Crockpot Meatballs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I often get requests for some of those eclectic meatball recipes that use interesting ingredients to make the sauce. Here is one of those recipes!

Place 1 1/2 lb store-bought, pre-cooked meatballs in a crockpot. In a bowl, combine 1 cup of grape jelly (not jam), 12 ounces of chili sauce and 1 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper. Stir to combine, pour over the meatballs, stir to coat then cook on high for 1 - 1 1/4 hours until done.

